Peace in Palestine = Peace in the World

President Prabowo, PM Modi Discuss Indonesia-India Strategic Partnership

sajadi Editor : Widi - 33 minutes ago

33 minutes ago

1 Views

Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto held a bilateral meeting with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi on Saturday (January 25, 2025) (photo: BPMI Setpres).
New Delhi, MINA – Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto held a bilateral meeting with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi on Saturday (January 25). The meeting discussed various strategic issues to accelerate and expand the bilateral cooperation between the two countries.

In a press statement after the meeting, President Prabowo emphasized the importance of accelerating economic cooperation with India.

“If necessary, we will prioritize this relationship for the sake of a long-term strategic partnership that we hold in high regard,” President Prabowo said.

Furthermore, the two leaders agreed to strengthen their partnership in various sectors, including trade, investment, tourism, energy, digital technology, artificial intelligence (AI), and infrastructure.

“We are opening our economy to investment participation in the infrastructure sector, and we invite India to take part in Indonesia’s infrastructure programs in all fields,” said the President.

In defense, Prabowo mentioned that Indonesia has recently ratified a defense cooperation agreement with India. In the education sector, he appreciated India’s support in increasing the number of Indonesian students in India and encouraged the opening of Indian educational institutions in Indonesia.

“We are learning from your successful programs and have sent our technical teams to study them. Many of these programs have already been implemented in Indonesia,” he said.

Prabowo hopes that this visit will mark an important milestone in the relationship between the two countries. He also invited PM Modi to visit Indonesia again. []

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

