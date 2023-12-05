President of ICRC Arrives in Gaza, says People’s Suffering is Intolerable

Gaza, MINA – President of the International Committee of the Red Cross Mirjana Spoljaric Egger has Monday arrived in the Gaza Strip, where she stated that “people’s suffering is intolerable.”

“I repeat our urgent call for civilians to be protected in line with the laws of war and for aid to enter unimpeded,” she added on her official account on X, formerly Twitter quoted by Wafa.

“The last week provided a small degree of humanitarian respite, a positive glimpse of humanity that raised hopes around the world that a path to reduced suffering could now be found,” she said in a statement.

She added that the purpose of her visit is to “to advance efforts that alleviate the devastating humanitarian toll the ongoing conflict is taking on civilians. (T/RE1/P2)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)