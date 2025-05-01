US Accused of Using Banned Bunker-Buster Bombs in Yemen

Sana’a, MINA – At least 68 people were killed and 47 others injured on Monday in a U.S. airstrike that targeted a detention center for African migrants in Saada Governorate, northern Yemen, according to Yemen’s Executive Mine Action Center (YEMAC). The organization reported the discovery of remnants of a U.S.-made GBU-39 JDAM bunker-buster bomb at the site, Palestine Chronicle reported.

YEMAC emphasized that the use of such high-powered explosive weapons against civilian infrastructure constitutes a grave violation of international law, referencing Article 8 of the Geneva Conventions.

The bombs, described as “among the most dangerous internationally banned weapons,” cause extreme temperatures up to 3,500°C and have long-term effects such as cancer, birth defects, and environmental devastation.

Images aired by Al Masirah TV showed extensive destruction and the remains of African migrants strewn across the area. The International Committee of the Red Cross condemned the attack, stating that it is “unthinkable” that detained individuals with no means of escape could be caught in such violence.

The U.S. has claimed its airstrikes aim to target Ansarallah military positions to protect freedom of navigation, yet human rights organizations and U.S. lawmakers have raised serious ethical and legal concerns over the rising civilian toll.

The incident comes just a month after the U.S. approved a $3 billion emergency arms sale to Israel, including thousands of general-purpose and bunker-buster bombs. []

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

