President Jokowi’s Mother Passed Away

Solo, MINA – Indonesian President Joko Widodo’s mother, Sudjiatmi Notomihardjo died in Solo, Central Java on Wednesday, March 25 at 04:45 p.m.

Reportedly, Jokowi’s mother breathed her last in the DKT Hospital Solo, Jl. Slamet Riyadi no 32, Purwosari, Laweyan. She was born in Surakarta on February 15, 1943 died at the age of 77 years.

The sad news circulated through whatsapp message, “Innalillahi wa innaillaihi rojiun. Eyang Notomiharjo, Mr. President’s mother died in Solo at 16.45 earlier. “Hopefully the deceased Husnul Khotimah,” said the circulating message.

Sudjiatmi is an activist of the Muhammadiyah Aisyah organization in Solo, and has four children namely Joko Widodo, the eldest child, followed by Iit Sriyantini, Titik Relawati, and Ida Yati.

Cabinet Secretary Pramono Agung confirmed the information, “Yes the information is correct,” he said.

It is known, currently President Jokowi and family are on their way to Solo to pay their last respects. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)