President Jokowi Visits Mount Ainslie, Canberra

Canberra, MINA – President Joko Widodo along with National Capital Authority CEO Sally Barnes visited the Mount Ainslie region, Canberra, Australia on Sunday, February 9. The President wants to know about the management of Australian capital city.

“So, what we want to get is a shadow of what actually the city of Canberra is, how it is managed, then how it starts,” said the President was quoted by Setkab.go.id.

Furthermore, President Jokowi said Mount Ainslie was built in 1913 to the present population of 400 thousand.

“And I think if we saw the city planning was very good and yes we will take good care for the construction of a new capital city, good management of good city governance,” he said.

The Head of State also said that if you see government buildings there are no more than seven floors in height, but on the other hand there are also those far from the government area allowed for high-rise buildings and it is very good.

Regarding the certainty of moving the capital, President Jokowi said that it had begun with the design competition a year ago, the study had also begun five years ago and had been decided, now just waiting for the Law from the DPR.

“If the Law becomes direct, we will do land clearing and then develop basic infrastructure. I think that’s what we will immediately do, “said the President.

On that occasion, President Jokowi agreed that the transfer would be carried out in 2024.

“Yes. As planned like that. God willing, it has moved, “he continued.

During the review, the President was also accompanied by the Indonesian Ambassador to Australia Kristiarto Legowo. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)