President Jokowi to Meet Crown Prince of the UAE

Abu Dhabi, MINA – President Joko Widodo paid a working visit to the United Arab Emirates (UAE). He arrived at Abu Dhabi International Airport-Presidential Terminal, Abu Dhabi on Sunday at 13.10 local time.

The Head of State is scheduled to take part in a series of activities, including bilateral meetings with the Abu Dhabi Crown Prince Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan and the Abu Dhabi Sustainability Week.

The Abu Dhabi Sustainability Week event is a forum that discusses the issue of sustainable energy, the environment, and so on, and attended by various countries that were invited to the forum.

Accompanying President Jokowi’s visit this time the Coordinating Minister for the Economy Airlangga Hartarto and Cabinet Secretary Pramono Anung. While Foreign Minister Retno Marsudi, who had first arrived in Abu Dhabi, welcomed the President and entourage.

President Jokowi’s departure to Abu Dhabi was released by Coordinating Minister for Politics and Security Mahfud MD, State Secretary Pratikno, Presidential Chief of Staff Moeldoko, Menparekraf Wishnutama, TNI Commander Marshal Hadi Tjahjanto, and DKI Jakarta Governor Anies Baswedan. (T/Sj)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)