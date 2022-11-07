President Jokowi Receives Imam Hasan bin Ali Peace Award

Jakarta, MINA – President Joko “Jokowi” Widodo received the visit of Secretary General of the Abu Dhabi Forum for Peace Al-Mahfouz bin Abdullah bin Bayyah, at the Merdeka Palace, Jakarta on Monday.

Indonesian Minister of State Secretary Pratikno, said, basically the Secretary General of the Abu Dhabi Forum for Peace reaffirmed the award that had been bestowed on President Jokowi, namely the Imam Hasan bin Ali International Peace Award 2022.

“So, as previously stated by Mr. Mahfouz bin Abdullah that this is a very prestigious award, using the name Imam Hasan bin Ali, that was confirmed by the grandson of the Prophet Muhammad SAW,” said Pratikno.

He said the award for the Government, President Jokowi, and at the same time for all Indonesian people is an extraordinary award.

Pratikno emphasized that President Jokowi has been trusted as a leader who spreads a culture of peace to the entire world, especially the world is currently experiencing various crises, be it war crisis, food crisis, and energy crisis.

“Not only people can’t afford it, but it’s also rare in the world, therefore if we can solve this, we can contribute to the world. That was what Dr Mahfouz said about this award,” said Pratikno.

He said President Jokowi expressed his gratitude for the award given, which at the same time strengthens relations between Indonesia and the United Arab Emirates, and becomes the spirit in implementing the G20 for world peace and prosperity. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)