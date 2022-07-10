President Jokowi Performs Eid Al Adha Prayers 1443 H at Istiqlal Mosque

Jakarta, MINA – Indonesian President Joko “Jokowi” Widodo and Mrs. Iriana Jokowi performed the Eid al-Adha prayer 1443 Hijriah at the Istiqlal Mosque, Jakarta on Sunday.

President Jokowi interprets Eid al-Adha as a monotheism and activity to spread goodness and happiness to fellow people.

“Not only sacrifice in slaughtering sacrificial animals, but the meaning I conveyed earlier is something more important for us to do,” said the President in his statement reported by the Indonesian Cabinet Secretariat after praying.

On that occasion, the President also invited the public to pray for the pilgrims in the Holy Land to be given safety and health until they return to their homeland.

“We pray together that our brothers and sisters who are performing the pilgrimage will be given safety, so that they will be given health, patience and later on to their homeland, all of them are safe and bring a mabrur hajj,” he continued.

The Eid al-Adha prayer at the Istiqlal Mosque was carried out at 07.00 WIB. Acting as the imam of the Eid al-Adha prayer, namely Salim Ghazali. Meanwhile, acting as preacher was the Chairman of the Central Indonesian Waqf Board K.H. Mohammad Noah.

In his sermon with the theme “The Spirit of Mutual Cooperation Strengthens the Joints of Diversity”, the preacher said that from the value of the pilgrimage and the example of Prophet Ibrahim Alaihissalam, humans are gifted with the ability to strengthen the spirit of diversity and mutual cooperation.

“Didn’t Allah Subhanahu Wa Ta’ala make all of us in diversity, so that we can all get to know each other,” said the preacher.

After performing the Eid al-Adha prayer, the President and Mrs. Iriana symbolically handed over the sacrificial cow to the Grand Imam of the Istiqlal Mosque. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)