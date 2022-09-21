President Jokowi Awarded Global Citizen Award

New York, MINA – Indonesian President Joko “Jokowi” Widodo received the prestigious Global Citizen Award by the United States think tank, Atlantic Council Monday on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly in New York.

President Jokowi was awarded for his leadership as the G20 Presidency, efforts to bridge the impact of the war in Ukraine and broad support for advancing the fulfillment of human rights, democracy, and a better global health architecture.

“I dedicate this award to all the people of Indonesia,” Jokowi said in a video message at the awarding ceremony.

The speech was presented in front of an audience of about 600, consisting of US and international business and civil society figures as well as representatives of the Governments of friendly countries.​

Present to represent the President of the Republic of Indonesia, namely the Indonesian Minister of Foreign Affairs (Menlu) Retno Marsudi who directly received the award for President Joko Widodo.

“President Joko Widodo is the embodiment of the spirit that Indonesia wants to project to the world, namely the paradigm of collaboration, bridge-builder and being part of the solution,” said the Foreign Minister.

The awarding of the Global Citizen Award is an annual event organized by the Atlantic Council on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly in New York.

Awards are given to figures who are considered to have made a real contribution to the world. A number of world figures who have received the award include the late Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, former South Korean President Moon Jae-in, and Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte.

In addition to the President of the Republic of Indonesia, the 2022 Global Citizen Award was also awarded to Finnish President Sauli Niinistö, Swedish Prime Minister Magdalena Andersson, Google and Alphabet CEO Sundar Pichai, as well as actors and the UNESCO Special Envoy for Peace and Reconciliation Forest Whittaker. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)