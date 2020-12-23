President Joko Widodo Reshuffle Six Ministers in Indonesian Cabinet

Jakarta, MINA – President Joko Widodo announced the reshuffle of the Indonesia Maju cabinet at the Presidential Palace, Jakarta on Tuesday.

In his press conference, Jokowi who was accompanied by Vice President Ma’ruf Amin stated that he had decided to replace ministers in a number of positions. A total of six ministerial posts were overhauled by President.

“Together with the Vice President we want to announce the new ministers who will sit as members of the Indonesian cabinet,” he explained at a press conference.

The following is a list of the names of the new ministers who entered the ranks of the Advanced Indonesia Cabinet:

First, Tri Rismaharini, who previously served as Mayor of Surabaya, filled the position of Minister of Social Affairs.

Second, Sandiaga Salahudin Uno will fill the position as Minister of Tourism and Creative Economy.

Third, Budi Gunadi Sadikin, who was previously Deputy Minister of BUMN, was appointed to lead the Ministry of Health.

Fourth, Yaqut Cholil Quoumas, who previously served as General Chair of the Ansor GP for the 2015-2020 period, was appointed as Minister of Religion.

Fifth, Deputy Minister of Defense Wahyu Sakti Trenggono was appointed by Jokowi to become Minister of Maritime Affairs and Fisheries.

The sixth, M.Lutfi who is currently the Indonesian Ambassador to the United States appointed to assume the duties of Minister of Trade.

President Joko Widodo said the inauguration of the new ministers would be held on Wednesday. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)