PPS: Israel Detained 5300 Palestinians Since Start of Year

Ramallah, MINA – The Israeli occupation authorities detained 5300 Palestinians since the start of this year, including 111 women, 620 minors, and 1610 administratively, today said the Palestinian Prisoner’s Society (PPS).

It said the highest number of detentions were recorded in occupied East Jerusalem and reached 2353 people, and the highest rate was recorded in April and reached 1228 cases, WAFA reported.

The PPS said that as the Israeli soldiers raid cities, towns and refugee camps to detain activists, many Palestinians were killed in the process by army bullets making the number of field executions this year the highest compared to the past few years, not to mention imposing collective punishment on entire towns and refugee camps.

At the same time, it said, the occupation forces have this year intentionally caused heavy damage and material loss during raids of the homes of the families of the detainees considered higher than in previous years.

Regarding administrative detentions, said the PPS, data this year showed the highest number of detentions was in August where 272 orders were issued against Palestinian activists bringing the total number of Palestinians held in administrative detention without charge or trial until the end of September to around 800.(T/R3/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)