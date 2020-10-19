Poland Export Halal Meat Industry until 2025

Warsawa, MINA – The Polish Senate issued a new law relating to the halal export industry. The law decides to end the halal meat and food export industry with a value of US$ 1.8 billion or IDR 26.5 billion by 2025.

Under the same regulations, so-called religious communities can still slaughter meat without prior stunning, as required by Jewish and Muslim law. This rule applies as long as the meat is not for export.

Reported in the JTA on Friday, in the voting process that took place on Wednesday, the law introduced last month in the government’s lower house which was originally intended to take effect in 2022.

In Poland, there are about 20,000 Jews and about the same number of Muslims. Most of the halal slaughterhouses produce meat for export.

Critics say it is cruel to kill the animal without stunning it. Meanwhile, religious groups say the act is relatively painless.

Polish farmers ‘and meat producers’ unions have successfully fought to have the law temporarily suspended. The postponement was carried out in connection with the economic crisis caused by the Covid-19 pandemic.

The head of the European Jewish Association based in Brussels, Rabbi Menachem Margolin, has lobbied against Polish legislation. He believes Poland is the main provider of halal meat to all of Europe and beyond.

Margolin said the amendment that postponed the bill was a good thing. However, he said his organization will continue to fight to abolish the law. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)