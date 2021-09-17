Muslims and Jews in US Congress Urge To Provide Halal Meat for Emergency Aid

Washington, MINA – A US Congressional letter backed by Muslim and Jewish groups urges the federal government to provide halal meat through an emergency food program.

Grace Meng initiated a letter sent to Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack, which was signed by 48 Democrats. The Jewish Telegraphic Agency reported on Thursday.

“As the United States continues to respond to the Covid-19 pandemic, as many as 29 million citizens face food insecurity,” the letter said.

“The pandemic has exacerbated this problem and we are very concerned about the lack of halal meat and other protein options available to the many families in need,” he continued.

Lawmakers who co-signed this letter include Jim McGovern from Massachusetts, Ilhan Omar (Muslim) from Minnesota, and Ted Deutch (Jew) from Florida.

The letter was supported by a coalition of Muslim and Jewish groups, including ICNA Relief Muslims for Humanity, Met Council on Jewish Poverty, MAZON: A Jewish Response to Hunger, Agudath Israel of America, Masbia Soup Kitchen Network, Jewish Women International and the Jewish Human Services Network.

“It is an exhilarating experience working with our Muslim brothers in hunger advocacy, and especially in terms of halal needs,” said the member of the Jewish Parliament. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)