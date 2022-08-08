Palestinians Widely Participate in Funeral for Bodies of Martyrs of Rafah and Jabalia Massacre

Gaza, MINA – Large crowds of Palestinian mourned, after Al-Duhr prayers on Sunday, the body of the commander of the southern region in the Al-Quds Brigades, the martyr Khaled Mansour, and a number of Palestinian martyrs who rose in the massacre carried out by the occupation in the city of Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip, MINA’s Contributor in Palestine reports.

The funeral processions of the martyrs proceeded from the Martyr Abu Youssef Al-Najjar Hospital to the homes of the families of the martyrs who gave their last farewell, then the mourners went to the Badr Mosque in the center of Rafah and performed the funeral prayer for the martyrs.

The occupation forces committed the Rafah massacre when they bombed a three-storey residential house in Rafah, which led to the destruction of the targeted house and several nearby houses, resulting in the death of seven martyrs, including Commander Khaled Mansour.

In northern Gaza, large crowds mourned the martyrs of the Jabalia massacre, which murded 5 martyrs, including 3 children, amid chants affirming support for the resistance and its continuation until the liberation of Palestine.

On Saturday evening, the occupation warplanes bombed the area surrounding the Imad Aqel Mosque in Jabalia, which led to the murder of 5 civilians, including 3 children.

On Friday, the Israeli occupation launched its aggression on Gaza, which resulted in the murder of 36 Palestinians, including 11 children and 4 women, and the wounding of 311 since the beginning of the aggression. (LKG/RE1)

