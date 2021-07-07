Palestinians Release Balloons to Honor Gaza Children Slain by Israel

Gaza, MINA – Hemaya Center for Human Rights organized, today, Wednesday, a solidarity stand at the ruins of the Al-Kolak family home and a number of houses that were destroyed during the recent Israeli aggression on Gaza.

Dozens of Palestinian children in Gaza launched balloons bearing pictures of children who were martyred during the aggression, MINA’s contributor in Gaza reported.

In a speech on behalf of the children participating in the stand, the child Malik al-Hams said, “Gaza children lost, their families and friends, and Israel demolished their homes on their heads while they were asleep.”

He called on the world to take action, and asked to “save the children of Gaza, preserve what remains of their childhood and their rights, and build their destroyed homes.”

In the same context, Yasser Al-Dirawi, Hemaya Center’s lawyer, said, “Israel continues, within a systematic policy of targeting children, in a state of international silence, perpetuating Israeli attacks that ignore international law.”

Al-Dirawi expressed his regret for the international silence regarding the crimes committed by Israel against Palestinian people and children.

He called on the international community to move urgently to stop Israel’s violations against human rights and international law.”

He also called on international organizations, especially those concerned with children’s rights, to stop the violations, and to make more efforts to prosecute and hold Israel accountable.

On May 10, Israel launched an aggression on the Gaza Strip lasted 11 days, which resulted in the death and injury of thousands of Palestinians. On the other hand, the Palestinian resistance factions responded to the aggression by firing rockets towards Israeli settlements and occupied cities. (L-K-G/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)