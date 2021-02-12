Palestinians Perform Friday Prayers Over Lands Seizure

Bethlehem, MINA – Palestinian Citizens of Battir town, west of Bethlehem, performed Friday prayers, over lands threatened by the Israeli occupation, in the Al-Khimar area, southeast of the town, Wafa reported.

The head of the Wall and Settlement Resistance Committee in Battir, Ghassan Alayyan, said that the Al-Khimar area is threatened with being taken over by settlers, as a settler erected a plastic house 40 meters long and 13 meters wide to protect the occupation army.

Elyan added that after performing the prayers, the citizens closed all roads leading to the Al-Khimar area to prevent the settler who erected a plastic house from connecting to the land, indicating that in 2018 the same settler paved a road and was confronted before returning again under the protection of the occupation soldiers to seize part from Earth. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)