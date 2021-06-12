Palestinians March Against Israeli Ban on Call to Prayer in Al-Ibrahimi Mosque

Hebron, MINA – Dozens of residents of the Old City of Hebron on Friday organized a march to reject the continued and systematic ban on the call to prayer in the Al-Ibrahimi Mosque by the Israeli occupation forces.

According to MINA’s correspondent in Gaza, the participants in the demonstration chanted slogans calling for preventing the Israeli occupation to control the Al-Ibrahimi Mosque, especially with the preventing of the call to prayer.

On Thursday, Israeli Defense Minister, Benny Gantz, instructed to start implementing a Judaization project aimed at changing the features of the entrance to the Al-Ibrahimi Mosque in Hebron.

Gantz instructed the coordinator of the occupation government’s operations in the West Bank to issue a building permit for the project and contract with a contractor to work and complete the procedures for starting its implementation.

The head of the Kiryat Arba settlement council, Eliyahu Liebman, welcomed the launch of the project, which will facilitate the settlers’ storming of the Al-Ibrahimi Mosque.

The Israeli government approved the building of an elevator for its settlers in the Al-Ibrahimi Mosque.

Since the beginning of 2021, the Israeli occupation forces banned the call to prayer in the Al-Ibrahimi Mosque 250 times. (L/MS/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)