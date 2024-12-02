Palestinians in Gaza Completely Dependent on Humanitarian Assistance: UNRWA

New York, MINA – The United Nations Relief and Works Agency (UNRWA) warned on Sunday that Palestinians in Gaza are now completely dependent on humanitarian assistance “amidst the continued erosion of the United Nations’ ability to fulfill its mandate.”, Wafa reported.

In a post on X, the agency shared the testimony of an elderly Palestinian woman who is displaced and unable to receive medicine after supplies ran out, due to Israeli restrictions on the agency’s operations in the territory.

UNRWA quoted 80-year-old Jamila as saying: “I travel a long distance, through huge crowds just to reach this clinic in Khan Younis to get medicine. I suffer from chronic diseases, but there is no medicine available.”

She continued, “I used to rely entirely on UNRWA for health care and education for myself, my children and my grandchildren. Now, I am facing a terrible reality. Who will support us if UNRWA is not here?”

The agency added in the same post, “In war-torn Gaza, civilians like Jamila rely solely on humanitarian aid. The United Nations’ ability to fulfill its mandate is under constant threat.”

UNRWA reiterated the need for an immediate ceasefire, stressing that Israel continues to control the entry of humanitarian aid into Gaza, exacerbating the severe humanitarian crisis, especially in the northern Gaza Strip, and refusing to cooperate with international organizations and the UN to allow the entry of food, medicine and other essential supplies. (T/RE1/P2)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)