Palestinians in Beita Call for Sit-Down to Release Political Detainees

Ramallah, MINA – The families of the political detainees, who has been arrested by PA security services, in the town of Beita called on the masses of the Palestinian people to participate in the second vigil, to demand the release of Hatim Hamayel, the son of the town of Beita, from the prisons of the Palestinian Authority.

In their call, the people indicated that the vigil would be held under the name “Stop attacking the people of Beita and the guards of its mountains,” this Saturday evening in front of the Beita municipality, MINA’s Contributor in Gaza reported.

On Friday evening, the people of Beita town, south of Nablus, organized a sit-in in front of the municipality, rejecting the political arrest and to demand the immediate release of political detainees who were arrested by the Palestinian Authority security services on Friday morning.

Later in the sit-in, the preventive authority released the three detainees it had arrested at dawn on Friday from the town. They are Bilal Jihad Hamayel, Abdel Raouf Al-Jaghoub, and Mutassim Mutaib Dwaikat, and kept the detention of Hatem Ismail Hamayel.

Dr. Abd al-Salam Mualla, from Beita, said that the assault of the Palestinian citizens by the security services of the authority breaks the principle that we are a people under occupation and confront it with the all means and capable of inflicting pain on it, as the Palestinian Authority has become a complement to the role of the occupation in violating the rights and freedom of the Palestinian people.

It’s noteworthy that the PA security forces arrested a number of activists at dawn on Friday in the town of Beita, south of Nablus, in light of the town’s confrontation with the attacks of the Israeli occupation forces and settlers.

The detainees are activists in the resistance to Israeli settlements in the town of Beita, and they are permanent participants in the confrontations that erupt continuously in the vicinity of Jabal Sabih, where Israeli settlers plan to establish a settlement outpost there. (LKG/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)