Palestinians Demand Release of Hunger Strike Prisoners

West Bank, MINA -Dozens of Palestinians on Tuesday staged protests in the West Bank to demand the release of prisoners on hunger strike in Israeli prisons.

Protesters gathered outside the offices of the International Committee of the Red Cross in the city of al-Bireh, waving banners calling for the release of detainees held without charge or trial, Anadolu Agency reported.

Six Palestinians have gone on an open hunger strike in protest of their imprisonment under Israel’s administrative detention policy, with the oldest prisoner Kayed al-Fasfous on his 111th day of hunger strike.

The administrative detention policy allows Israeli authorities to detain anyone for six months without charge or trial, which can be extended indefinitely.

“There is a real risk to the lives of the hunger strikers,” Qadura Fares, head of the Palestinian Prisoners Society NGO said.

He called for diplomatic and political efforts to pressure Israel into releasing the detainees.

There are about 4,850 Palestinian prisoners in Israeli prisons, including 520 administrative prisoners, according to the agency concerned with prisoner affairs. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)