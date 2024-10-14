Palestinian Resistances Continue Fighting Units on Northern Gaza

Gaza, MINA – Palestinian Resistance in Gaza continued to activate all fighting units, especially in northern Gaza.

In Beit Lahia, Al-Qassam Brigades said that “our fighters managed to blow up a tunnel shaft in a Zionist infantry force, killing and wounding them”, Palestine Chronicle reports.

In a separate statement, the group said that it targeted “a house where dozens of occupation soldiers were holed up with a TBG shell, killing and wounding them east of Jabaliya camp”.

The news about Israeli military casualties in Gaza was sidelined by the major operation carried out by Hezbollah, targeting the Binyamina military base.

However, Israeli media reported on more than a “difficult security incident” in Gaza, without providing any additional information, due to the Israeli military censorship.

Worth noting is that Beit Lahia and other areas in northern Gaza, where resistance operations continue to take place, were declared to be conquered regions by the Israeli military earlier in the war.

However, the Resistance continues to remain active, escalating its attacks without showing any signs of weakness or defeat. (T/RE1/P2)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)