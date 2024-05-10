Palestinian Resistance Hamas: It Still Accepts Proposal for Gaza Cease-fire

Cairo, MINA – Palestinian resistance movement Hamas said on Thursday that it still accepts a Gaza cease-fire proposal drawn by Egypt and Qatar, Anadolu Agency reports.

Indirect talks between Hamas and Israel resumed in Egypt on Thursday to reach a Gaza cease-fire and hostage swap between the two sides.

“Our delegation left Cairo for Doha a while ago, and we confirm our commitment and adherence to our position on accepting the proposal drawn by mediators,” senior Hamas member Izzat al-Rishq said.

He said an Israeli attack on Rafah city in the southern Gaza Strip “aims to sabotage efforts by mediators and escalate the aggression.”

Israel said the truce offer accepted by Hamas did not meet its key demands and decided to push ahead with an operation in Rafah in order to apply what it said “military pressure on Hamas with the goal of making progress on freeing the hostages and the other war aims.”

Israel has pounded the Gaza Strip in retaliation since October 7, 2023. More than 34,900 Palestinians have since been killed in Gaza, the vast majority of whom have been women and children, and 78,500 others injured, according to Palestinian health authorities. (T/RE1/P2)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)