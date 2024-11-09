Palestinian Patients Dying Due to Shortage of Supplies: Gaza Doctors

Gaza, MINA – The number of Palestinians dying is rising due to a shortage of medical supplies and specialized doctors, said the director of Kamal Adwan Hospital in Beit Lahia, northern Gaza, amid the Israeli war on the Palestinian enclave.

“The situation in northern Gaza is catastrophic. The blockade persists, and every day more injured individuals are lost because of limited resources and the absence of specialized surgical teams,” Hossam Abu Safiya, said in a video released by Gaza’s Health Ministry, as reported by Anadolu Agency.

“The blockade on northern Gaza is lethal, blocking water, food, medicine, and medical aid,” he added.

“The hospital is providing care with minimal resources, as Israeli forces have detained specialized medical staff and critical health supplies are scarce,” he continued.

On Oct. 26, Israeli occupation forces withdrew from Kamal Adwan Hospital after a 24-hour incursion, leaving behind extensive destruction and Palestinian casualties within and outside the facility.

Abu Safiya appealed to global governments and human rights organizations to “support Gaza’s health care system by facilitating the entry of medical delegations and supplies to sustain services amid the ongoing violence.”

The army has launched a deadly offensive in the northern Gaza Strip since last month to allegedly prevent Palestinian resistance group Hamas from regrouping. Palestinians, however, accuse Israel of seeking to occupy the area and forcibly displace its residents.

More than 1,800 people have been killed in the ongoing Israeli offensive in northern Gaza, according to Palestinian health authorities. Food and other aid are severely limited. (T/RE1/P2)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)