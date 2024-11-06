14,000 Patients in Gaza Urgently Require Medical Evacuation: WHO

Gaza, MINA – Some 12,000 to 14,000 seriously ill patients in Gaza urgently require medical evacuation, World Health Organisation’s representative in Palestine, Rik Peeperkorn, warned, adding that only over 100 are expected to leave the Strip today.

Peeperkorn indicated that over 100 patients in Gaza are scheduled for evacuation, with these individuals listed by Gaza’s Ministry of Health as “priority cases.”

He noted that the medical evacuation process will proceed through the Karm Abu Salem (Kerem Shalom) crossing. Most patients will be transferred to the United Arab Emirates (UAE), while 13 are expected to be relocated to Romania, Middle East Monitor reports.

Some 4,700 patients had been evacuated through the Rafah Crossing before Israel took over the vital passage in May, closing it. Only 282 patients have been evacuated since the crossing was closed, he added.

Stressing the need for an organised and sustained medical evacuation system for patients in Gaza, he added that WHO’s estimates show that between 12,000 and 14,000 seriously ill patients need immediate medical evacuation in Gaza. (T/RE1/P2)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)