Over 1,000 Doctors, Nurses Killed in Israeli Aggression in Gaza

Gaza, MINA – More than 1,000 doctors and nurses have been killed in Israeli attacks in the Gaza Strip since last year, local authorities said on Sunday, Anadolu Agency reported.

“Over 310 other medical personnel were arrested, tortured, and executed in prisons,” Gaza’s government media office said in a statement.

“The Israeli army also prevented the entry of medical supplies, health delegations, and hundreds of surgeons into Gaza,” it added.

The media office accused the Israeli army of systematically targeting hospitals as part of a plan to undermine the healthcare system in Gaza.

“Hospitals have been a declared target for the Israeli army, which bombed, besieged, and stormed them, killing doctors and nurses, injuring others after directly targeting them,” the statement said.

The director of Kamal Adwan Hospital, Hussam Abu Safiya, was injured in an Israeli airstrike on the facility and its surrounding area in northern Gaza on Saturday.

Israel has launched a genocidal war on the Gaza Strip, killing more than 44,200 people, most of them women and children, and injuring over 104,500.

The second year of genocide in Gaza has drawn growing international condemnation, with figures and institutions labeling the attacks and blocking of aid deliveries as a deliberate attempt to destroy a population. (T/RE1/P2)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)