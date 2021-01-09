Palestinian Ministry of Health Denies Receiving Vaccinations from Israel

Ramallah, MINA – The Palestinian Ministry of Health dismisses Israeli media reports that it has received the COVID-19 vaccination from Israel.

The ministry said in a statement that it had been approached by an Israeli non-government company offering 20 initial vaccinations for trials by the Ministry of Health, an offer the ministry rejected, thus it was quoted from Wafa on Friday.

The ministry emphasized that the government is actively trying to buy vaccines approved by the World Health Organization (WHO), and has reached out to many companies to buy these approved vaccines.

The ministry also revealed that a vaccine will be available in Palestine next February, and that the vaccine is optional and free of charge for its citizens. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)