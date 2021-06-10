Palestinian Ministry of Education Announces Start of New Academic Year

Ramallah, MINA – The Ministry of Education on Wednesday announced starting the new academic year 2021-2021.

In a press statement, the Ministry of Education stated that the working hours of the administrative and teaching bodies of the schools that are closed on Friday and Sunday begin on Saturday, August 14, 2021. However, the work in the schools that are closed on Friday and Saturday starts on August 15, 2021, MINA’s correspondent reported.

Regarding the students’ attendance, the Ministry of Education indicated that it will start on Monday August 16, 2021. The Ministry stated that it will issue the detailed agenda for the next academic year later.

The Undersecretary expressed his deep thanks and appreciation to all the ministry’s directorates, employees, schools and education partners, who made great efforts in order to achieve the success of the past academic year 2020-2021, and he wished all students and their families a new academic year full of success. (L/MS/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)