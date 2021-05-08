Palestinian Journalists Attacked by Israeli Forces While Covering

Jenin, MINA – Israeli occupation forces on Friday attacked a group of journalists at a checkpoint and military camp in Salem, northwest of Jenin in the occupied West Bank, and destroyed cameras belonging to Palestinian TV.

Journalists were attacked when they were about to cover the incident of attacks by Israeli forces against Palestinians.

Sakhr Zuwatiya, a Palestinian TV photojournalist said he was beaten by Israeli forces and his camera was destroyed. This was quoted from Wafa.

Two Palestinians were reported dead and one critically injured as a result of attacks by Israeli forces on checkpoints.

Israeli forces then prevented a Palestinian Red Crescent ambulance from approaching the scene, forcing him to withdraw at gunpoint.

They also prevented journalists from reporting the incident, firing tear gas canisters and rubber coated steel bullets at them.

The Israeli military claims that the three Palestinians attempted to carry out the shooting or stabbing, however, that no Israeli troops were injured in the alleged attack.

Many Palestinians were injured or killed in similar incidents under the pretext of the attempted stabbing.

Israel has been criticized for its reflexive use of lethal force and extrajudicial killings of Palestinians.

The United Nations and various international, Palestinian and Israeli human rights organizations have condemned the move. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)