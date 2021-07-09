Palestinian in Israel to Hold Flag Parade

Tel Aviv, MINA – Palestinian in Israel plan to hold the Palestine flag parade on Friday, July 9 is a respone against the Israel flag parade which held annually in May.

Safa News Agency report the the Coordinator of the Kifah Movement Muaz Bayadseh said, parade will held at 3 pm in Umm Al-Fahm.

The event is an attempt to unite Palestinians throughout Israel and revive the flying of the Palestinian flag, with Palestinians in occupied East Jerusalem also taking part. as a quoted MEMO.

The participant said, they know will be Israeli harassment and aggression which would faced during the event.

They also hope, the event will become an annually agenda.

“Israel has ban Palestinian in Lod, Ramallah, Haifa and Yafa, but we promise to fly flag in large numbers in these cities,” said one of the organizers.

In 2018, Israel court suggest a bill to punish anyone who raised the Palestinian flag in Israel after it was raised in downtown Tel Aviv during demonstrations against the Nation-State law, which states Israel does not belong to all its citizens, but is instead a “Nation-State”the Jews. (T/Hju/RE1)

