Palestinian Human Rights Hopes ICC Immediately Start Investigating Israeli Crimes

Gaza, MINA – A number of Palestinian Human Rights Organizations expressed their hope of starting before the end of this month, the investigation of the International Criminal Court (ICC) into possible Israeli war crimes in the Palestinian territories.

It was conveyed during a press conference held by the Palestinian Center for Human Rights (PCHR), the Al Mezan Center for Human Rights, and the Al-Haqq Foundation (NGO) in Gaza. This is MEMO reported on Tuesday.

Raji Sourani, director of the Gaza-based PCHR said human rights organizations formed a coalition to document war crimes consciously committed by Israel during the aggression in Gaza in 2014, to hold the occupation accountable for its crimes before the International Criminal Court.

Meanwhile Issam Younis, director of the Gaza-based Al-Mezan Center for Human Rights, said the ICC’s decision to open an investigation was an important issue, one that Palestinians had long awaited, and saw the ICC as a last resort.

“The victims cannot be allowed to suffer without holding the perpetrators accountable,” he said.

Shawan Jabareen, president of the Ramallah-based Al-Haqq Foundation said there were concerns over possible attempts to halt the investigation by the UN Security Council because of international pressure.

Jabareen called on the Palestinian leadership (PA) not to succumb to blackmail and pressure, urging it to separate political efforts and legal action.

On March 3, Fatou Bensouda, Chief Prosecutor of the International Criminal Court (ICC) decided to open an investigation into crimes committed by Israel in the occupied Palestinian territories.

He said the investigation would be carried out independently, impartially and objectively, without fear or assistance. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)