Palestinian Health Minister Condemns Israeli Army Shooting of Tear Gas Near Jenin Hospital

Ramallah, MINA – Palestinian Minister of Health Mai Alkaila today, Thursday condemned the Israeli occupation army shooting of tear gas canister near Jenin Governmental Hospital that affected many patients and staff.

She said in a statement that the occupation forces fired tear gas canisters in the vicinity of the hospital, causing panic and suffocation among patients and staff in the nursery, pediatric and surgery departments, WAFA reported.

The medical staff moved incubators to other sections due to the intensity of tear gas that settled inside the nursery department, she said.

Alkaila called on the international community to intervene to protect the Palestinian people and medical institutions, considering what happened a serious breach of international humanitarian law regarding medical institutions.

Soldiers raided the northern West Bank city of Jenin this morning, killing two Palestinians and injuring more than one dozen others, some of them reported to be critical.(T/R3/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)