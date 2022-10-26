Palestinian FM Condemns in Strongest Terms Israel’s Ongoing Aggression Against Palestinian People

Ramallah, MINA – The State of Palestine condemned in the strongest terms Israel’s ongoing and escalating aggression against the Palestinian people and the intensification of targeted killings of Palestinians, including the targeted killing of five Palestinians in Nablus and one in Nabi Saleh overnight.

“These demonstrate a long-standing and declared policy of brutally entrenching its illegal colonial occupation byway of persecution and apartheid, said a statement issued by the ministry of foreign affairs and expatriates, WAFA reported.

The Palestinian people will not acquiesce to Israel’s unbridled subjugation nor relent in their legitimate fight for dignity, justice, and independence. We will continue to protect our homes, our lands, our families, and ensure our rightful existence as a nation in our homeland.

The Prosecutor of the International Criminal Court must carry out his duties and employ all available tools to deter Israeli crimes, investigate them, and hold perpetrators accountable.

Equally, Member States of the United Nations, including members of the Security Council, must uphold their obligations and implement its resolutions and provide protection for the Palestinian people.

Israel’s impunity and ongoing brutal colonial occupation are the epitome of violence and State-sponsored terrorism. The Israeli occupation must be held accountable for its perpetual crimes and forced to end its systemic crimes against the Palestinian people.(T/R3/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)