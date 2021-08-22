Palestinian Factions Response Israeli Attacks with Anti-aircraft Missiles

Gaza, MINA – Israeli occupation warplanes launched raids on several sites in the Gaza Strip, while the Palestinian resistance launched anti-aircraft missiles in response to the warplanes attack that reached the settlement of Sderot.

The warplanes targeted many sites in Gaza. They targeted the “Arin” site of the Al-Qassam Brigades in the central Gaza Strip and the “Badr” site southwest of Gaza City. In response, the Palestinian resistance launched anti-aircraft missiles targeted the occupation planes flying over the Gaza Strip.

The website of the Hebrew newspaper “Yediot” said that anti-aircraft missiles launched by the Palestinian resistance in Gaza reached the settlement of “Sderot” and hit residential houses there.

These raids came hours after an Israeli soldier, who was shooting a number of unarmed Palestinian protesters, was seriously wounded by a Palestinian citizen during activities commemorating the burning of Al-Aqsa Mosque near to the separation fence east of Gaza City.

The Palestinian Ministry of Health also announced that 41 Palestinian protesters wdre injured by the Israeli occupation forces shootings during the peaceful protest at Gaza border. (L-K-G/RE)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)