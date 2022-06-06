Palestinian Factions: Occupation Will Bear Repercussions of Its Aggression Against Al-Aqsa

Gaza, MINA – The Palestinian resistance factions confirmed on Sunday that “the occupied city of Jerusalem was, is, and will remain an Arab and Islamic city, and it is the focus of the Arab-Zionist conflict, and we will not allow its Judaization or the continuation of aggression against it.”

The Palestinian factions saluted the Palestinians of the city of Jerusalem for their efforts and jihad in Al-Aqsa Mosque and for confronting the aggression and incursions of the occupation, MINA’s Contributor in Palestine reports.

They also affirmed that the will of the Palestinian people was and will always be the strongest and most capable of thwarting the settlement and Judaization schemes of the occupation.

They stressed that the occupation will bear the repercussions of the continued aggression against Jerusalem and the Al-Aqsa Mosque.

The factions also affirmed that “the option of resistance is the best and strategic option for dealing with the Zionist mentality based on murder, criminality and the violations against Palestinians in the West Bank and Jerusalem, which must be confronted by escalating all forms of confrontation with occupation in all Palestine.”

It renewed its rejection of all forms of normalization with the occupation, which is a crime and a disappointment for the Palestinian people and its sacrifices, betrayal for the nation, and an encouragement to the occupation to continue its aggression against the Palestinian people.

“We affirm the duty of the nation to stand in its responsibilities and move at all levels to confront the Israeli aggression, and put pressure on the occupation by forming a Palestinian Arab Islamic front to protect Al-Aqsa and strengthen the steadfastness of its people,” the factions said. (LKG/RE1)

