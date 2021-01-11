Palestinian Election Presidential Decrees to be Issued before January 20

Ramallah, MINA – The Official Palestinian News Agency, WAFA, reported that the President of the Palestinian Authority, Mahmud Abbas, will issue a decision regarding the election by January 20, 2021.

Quoted from Palinfo on Sunday, the statement was made after Abbas received the Chairman of the Central KPU, Hanna Nasir, at the presidential office in Ramallah.

WAFA said Abbas and Nasser discussed the dates for the legislative and presidential elections and the National Council in accordance with the law, to confirm what was agreed upon with all nationalists.

The official Palestinian news agency also stated that Nasser submitted a proposal for a specific date. In a week from now, there will be another meeting with the Central Election Committee, for the president to issue a decision by January 20, which will be followed by dialogue between Palestinian factions on the electoral process.

The Central KPU stated its readiness to carry out this national mission to its full potential. Abbas reiterated the importance of “strengthening national unity through a free and transparent electoral process.”

Last week, the head of the Political Bureau of the Islamic Resistance Movement, Hamas, Ismail Haniyah, announced that his movement had accepted a proposal for holding elections for parliament, president and the Palestinian National Council which would be held “consecutively and interlinked” within six months, with guarantees from Turkey, Egypt, Qatar and Russia.

Previously, the last Palestinian elections for the Legislative Council, held in early 2006, resulted in a majority victory for Hamas. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)