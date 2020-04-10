Palestinian Doctor Passed Away by COVID-19 in Italy, Sad Sardinians

Cagliari, MINA – A well-known Palestinian doctor named Nabeel Khair (62) passed away in the city of Cagliari, the capital of Sardania, on Wednesday (8/4) due to COVID-19 disease caused by the new corona virus, so people on the island too sad.

Nabeel was one of the first doctors to put his position at the forefront in the fight against the deadly disease.

In early March, Khair tested positive for corona virus, as quoted by the Palestine Chronicle.

The Palestinian doctor is well-known in the Palestinian community because of his active work in the Ponti non Muri organization, which aims to create “a bridge between Sardinia and Palestine through universal languages ​​such as music, culture and sports.”

Thanks to the organization’s work, many Palestinian delegations, mostly female athletes, come to Italy to participate in various sporting events.

The Mayor of Tonara told the Unione Sarda newspaper, doctor Nabeel arrived in Tonara (a city on the island of Sardinia) in February, “after a very long community effort to get health care assistance.”

In a statement, the organization Ponti non Muri wrote on Facebook: “Our friend Nabeel has left. But the memory of his deep voice, enthusiasm, laughter, and smile will remain with us forever; especially, we will not forget his eyes and weep every time he talks about his homeland, Palestine.”

“We are sad and speechless now, but we will keep our promises, dear brother Nabeel: every day, we will never stop talking about Palestine, about free Palestine.” (T/R7/P2)

