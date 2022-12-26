Palestinian Detainee’s Health Deteriorates Due to Israeli Medical Neglect

Jerusalem, MINA – The freed Palestinian detainee, Dina Jaradat, 24, was transferred on Sunday, to the hospital in Jenin, after her health condition deteriorated as a result of medical negligence inside the Israeli occupation prisons, where she was denied medical treatment.

Jaradat was admitted to the hospital on Saturday, for the second time since her release last Friday, due to a health problem that she suffered as a result of her deprivation of medicine inside the Israeli prison, and her continuous suffering with cerebral hydrocephalus.

Her sister explained that the occupation authorities prevented Dina from receiving treatment, and provided her with “Asirin Babi” medicine, which is a reduced dose of aspirin that caused her to clot in the blood, and the deterioration of her health. (LKG/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)