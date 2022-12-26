Select Language

Latest
-147 min. agoIndonesia to Ban Sales of Cigarettes in Sticks Starting in 2023
-137 min. agoPalestinian Detainee's Health Deteriorates Due to Israeli Medical Neglect
-131 min. agoPalestinian Children and Women Continue to be Tortured, Who Speaks Up
4 hours agoMigration in Human Civilization; Reflection on the Handling of National and International Migrants
11 hours agoIn 2022, 14 Israeli Soldiers Suicide in Military Service
Slideshow

Palestinian Detainee’s Health Deteriorates Due to Israeli Medical Neglect

Palestinian Detainee's Health Deteriorates Due to Israeli Medical Neglect (photo:M Shaaban/MINA)

Jerusalem, MINA – The freed Palestinian detainee, Dina Jaradat, 24, was transferred on Sunday, to the hospital in Jenin, after her health condition deteriorated as a result of medical negligence inside the Israeli occupation prisons, where she was denied medical treatment.

Jaradat was admitted to the hospital on Saturday, for the second time since her release last Friday, due to a health problem that she suffered as a result of her deprivation of medicine inside the Israeli prison, and her continuous suffering with cerebral hydrocephalus.

Her sister explained that the occupation authorities prevented Dina from receiving treatment, and provided her with “Asirin Babi” medicine, which is a reduced dose of aspirin that caused her to clot in the blood, and the deterioration of her health. (LKG/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

Tags:
Related news