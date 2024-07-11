Palestinian Death Toll Increase to 38,295, over 88,241 Injured

Gaza, MINA – Israeli occupation forces committed four massacres against families in the Gaza Strip over the last 24 hours, resulting in the documented killing of at least 52 Palestinians and the injury of 208 others, according to medical sources, as reported by Wafa on Wednesday.

Local health authorities confirmed that the Palestinian death toll from the Israeli onslaught since October 7 has risen to 38,295 reported fatalities, with an additional 88,241 individuals sustaining injuries. The majority of the victims are women and children.

Meanwhile, ambulance and rescue teams are still unable to reach the many casualties and dead bodies trapped under the rubble or scattered on roads across the war-torn enclave, as Israeli occupation forces continue to obstruct the movement of ambulance and civil defense crews. (T/RE1/P2)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)