Palestinian Death Toll in Gaza War Exceeds 10,000

Gaza, MINA – The death toll from the ongoing Israeli attacks in war on Gaza has exceeded 10,000 people, the Palestinian Health Ministry in the blockaded enclave said, as quoted from Anadolu Agency, Monday.

Ashraf al-Qudra, spokesman for the Health Ministry, said at a news conference that the Israeli army killed 10,022 people and injured more than 25,000 others.

The death toll includes 4,104 children and 2,641 women, he added.

Al-Qudra also said the Health Ministry has received reports about 2,350 people missing under the rubble, including around 1,300 children.

In the past few hours, he said, the Israeli warplanes targeted three adjacent hospitals in the Gaza City, including an eye hospital, a psychiatric hospital and Al-Rantisi Children Hospital.

The Israeli targeting of the three hospitals left eight Palestinians killed and 125 others injured, according to the spokesman.

Israel has launched air and ground attacks on the Gaza Strip following a cross-border attack by Hamas on Oct. 7.

Besides the large number of casualties and massive displacements, basic supplies are running low for Gaza’s 2.3 million residents due to the Israeli siege.(T/R3/P2)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)