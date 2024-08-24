Palestinian Community Rally in Bremen Protest ongoing Israeli Aggression on Gaza

Bremen, MINA – The Palestinian community in the German city of Bremen today rallied in condemnation of the ongoing Israeli genocidal aggression on Gaza, Wafa reports.

Participants in the rally, who included German and European activists, hoisted the Palestinian flag and carried placards expressing solidarity with the Palestinian people and declaiming the crimes and atrocities committed by the occupation forces against the defenseless Palestinian civilian population in the Strip.

They chanted for freedom in Palestine and called for an immediate end to the genocidal aggression as well as for the immediate and unconditional flow of humanitarian, medical and relief aid to all parts of the Strip.

Samer Belal, head of the Palestinian community in Bremen and environs, affirmed that there can be no peace without justice for the Palestinians, halting the genocidal war along with the attacks committed by the occupation forces and colonists against Palestinians in the occupied West Bank, including Jerusalem.

He condemned the international community’s silence on the genocide in Gaza and called for the exerting of pressure on Israel, the occupying power, for the immediate cessation of the genocide as well as for an immediate ceasefire.

Israel has proceeded with its genocidal offensive on the war-torn Strip in complete disregard of the International Court of Justice (ICJ), which ordered Israel in a legally binding decision to halt its military offensive in Rafah, which may violate its obligations under the Genocide Conventions.

Israel has been waging a devastating war on Gaza since October 7, killing at least 40,265 Palestinians and injuring over 93,144 others.

Moreover, at least 10,000 people are unaccounted for, presumed dead under the rubble of their homes throughout the Strip.

Palestinian and international organizations say that the majority of those killed and injured were women and children.

The Israeli aggression has also resulted in the forceful displacement of nearly two million people from all over the Gaza Strip, with the vast majority of the displaced forced into the densely crowded southern city of Rafah near the border with Egypt – in what has become Palestine’s largest mass exodus since the 1948 Nakba. (T/RE1/P2)

