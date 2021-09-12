Palestinians Call for Nationwide Strike in Response to “Israeli” Rearrest of 4 Prisoners

Gaza, MINA – Palesinians called on Saturday, were for a nationwide strike, in response to the re-arrest of the four Palestinian prisoners, Zakaria Al-Zubaidi, Muhammad Al-Ardah, Mahmoud Al-Ardah and Yaqoub Qadri.

In a press statement, the Araba Al-Khair youth group called for commercial strike and said, “Out of anger at the occupation and its agents, and out of love for our heroic Prisoners and icons of freedom, and against the re-arrest of our heroes by the occupation, we invite you to comprehensive strike and close all shops.”

The statement added, “In continuation of the freedom uprising launched by the prisoner Mahmoud Al-Ardah and his other companions, we call on the masses of our people to participate in mass marches heading to the homes of the detainees in Arraba, Jenin camp and Bir Al-Basha.”, MINA’s Contributor reported.

The leader of the Islamic Jihad movement, Sheikh Khader Adnan, called for a comprehensive Palestinian national strike in the West Bank, Gaza, Jerusalem and the all Palestinian territories in anger against the occupation and in support of Al-Aqsa. He said, “The flag will not fall, we will not be defeated, and the occupation will not break our prisoners’ determination.”

the “Israeli” occupation rearrested, in separate hours last night and at dawn today, 4 prisoners, who managed to escape from “Gilboa” prison on the sixth of last September, accompanied by two other prisoners who are still free. (L-K-G/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)