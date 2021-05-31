Palestinian and Jordanian Premiers Meet in Amman, Discuss Gaza Reconstruction

Amman, MINA – Palestinian Prime Minister Mohammad Shtayyeh met in Amman with his Jordanian counterpart, Bashr al-Khasawne, during which they discussed the latest developments and coordinating their moves on various issue of common interest, WAFA reported.

Shtayyeh briefed Khasawne on the situation in occupied East Jerusalem, particularly at Al-Aqsa Mosque and Sheikh Jarrah and Silwan neighborhoods, as well as assaults by Israeli settlers against Palestinian civilians and their properties in the occupied territories.

They also discussed efforts for the reconstruction of the Gaza Strip in light of the devastating Israeli war on the besieged sea enclave.

The two premiers also discussed economic cooperation and well as facilitating movement of people across their common borders.(T/R3/RE1)

