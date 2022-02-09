Palestinian Administrative Detainees Boycott Occupation Courts for 40th Consecutive Day

Ramallah, MINA – About 500 Palestinian administrative prisoners continue to boycott the Israeli occupation courts, for the 40th consecutive day, as part of their confrontation with the Israeli policy of administrative detention.

According to the Prisoners’ Affairs Authority, “the boycott of the occupation courts constitutes confusion for the Israeli prison administration, so that there is a disconnection between it and the prisoners. In addition, foreign delegations that visit prisons every period started knowing the issue of administrative detention, and thus circulate and highlight it, and reveal it to the world.”, MINA’ Contributor in Gaza reported.

The occupation authorities usually take aggressive punitive measures against the prisoners who boycott their courts, such as depriving them of visits and renewing their administrative detention.

Last month, the administrative detainees took a collective stand, declaring a comprehensive and final boycott of all judicial procedures related to administrative detention by the occupation courts.

The prisoners’ movement in the occupation prisons announced its full support for the administrative detainees’ decision to comprehensively boycott the military courts, explaining that its regulatory bodies will follow up on the decision.

It called on all Palestinian administrative detainees in Israeli detention centers to fully abide by this step, and to be patient and determined, in order to achieve the desired goals by ending the administrative detention policy. (LKG/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency MINA)