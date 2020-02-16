Palestine Urge Spain to Recognize Palestinian State

Munich, MINA – Palestine asks Spain to play a role in stopping the status quo and recognizing the Palestinian state to safeguard the chances of a two-state solution. So, it is not eroded by Israeli plans to annex all settlements in the Palestinian territories.

It was conveyed by Palestinian Prime Minister Mohammed Shtayyeh in his meeting with the newly appointed Spanish Foreign Minister Arancha Gonzalez Laya, on the sidelines of the 56th Munich Security Conference (MSC) on Saturday.

Shtayyeh said the 1991 Madrid Conference was an example for building peace, WAFA reported.

“We want an international conference similar to the Madrid peace conference, led by the International Quartet and other countries based on international law and the UN resolutions as a real and serious alternative to facing the US plan,” he said.

Both also discussed international and European strategies to resolve conflicts and reach fair, comprehensive and lasting solutions to the Palestinian problem in accordance with international terms of reference and the UN resolutions. (T/R6/RE1).

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)