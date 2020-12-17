Palestine: Thank You Indonesia for Refusing Relations with Israel

Ramallah, MINA – Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas thanked Indonesia for rejecting diplomatic relations with Israel and committing to support the struggle for Palestinian independence.

It was conveyed by Abbas in a telephone conversation with the President of Indonesia, Joko Widodo on Wednesday. The Palestinian National News Agency Wafa reported.

Abbas also appreciated Indonesia’s position in supporting the Palestinian cause in international forums, through its membership in the UN Security Council.

During the talks, the Palestinian President informed about the latest developments in the Palestinian struggle and efforts to protect the rights of the Palestinian people.

Meanwhile, President Jokowi emphasized his country’s commitment and principles to the Palestinian issue.

“Despite the rapid changes in the Middle East, Indonesia will not take any steps to normalize with Israel until a permanent and comprehensive peace is achieved between Palestine and Israel,” Jokowi said.

He added that Indonesia as the country with the largest Muslim population will continue to strive to support the achievement of peace and play a bigger role.

President Jokowi stated that heol would send Indonesian Foreign Minister Retno Marsudi to meet Palestinian Foreign Minister Riyad Al-Maliki as part of Indonesia’s efforts to support Palestinian peace. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)