Palestine Sues Israel at ICC for Murder of A Child

Ramallah, MINA – The Palestinian Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates will sue the Israeli occupation authorities at the International Criminal Court (ICC) for the fatal shooting of a 13-year-old Palestinian child.

Abu-Alayya died of a wound to the stomach from a live bullet fired at him by Israeli occupation forces in his hometown of Al-Mughayir, northeast of Ramallah on Friday.

The Palestinian Ministry of Foreign Affairs requested in a statement to the ICC to open an immediate investigation into the crimes of the Israeli occupation. Thus, it was quoted from Wafa.

“The Israeli occupation authority led by Benjamin Netanyahu must take full responsibility for these crimes. They easily shoot Palestinians without being punished, “said the Palestinian Foreign Ministry.

Thousands of Palestinians on Saturday took part in delivering the body of Ali Ayman Abu Aliya at the cemetery of Al Mughayer village, north of Ramallah, in the occupied West Bank.

The funeral procession starts at Ramallah Hospital with a funeral to the village, and people bid farewell to the child’s body.

The mourners performed the funeral prayers on the main road in front of the village of Diwan, then departed with a mass parade that toured the village road.

The mourners shouted expressions of anger and would avenge the martyrs ‘blood, and waved Palestinian flags and factions’ flags, then the mourners also marched to the cemetery, and the bodies were buried in village cemeteries, amidst the sad atmosphere that enveloped neighboring villages.

Previously, clashes occurred between a group of youth and occupation forces at the village entrance and the entrance to the neighboring village of Turmus Aya, amid the deployment of occupying troops at the entrance. (T/RE1)

