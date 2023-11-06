Palestine Solidarity Month Holds Social Service Events

Jakarta, MINA – In commemoration of Palestine Solidarity Month (BSP), the Aqsa Working Group (AWG) carry out social services events, including Cardiopulmonary Resuscitation Training, Blood Donation, Mass Circumcision, and Mass Cupping.

Ths series of Social Service events opened by the Minister of Health of the Republic of Indonesia (2004-2009), Dr. Dr. Siti Fadilah Supari, Sp.JP at the Darussalam Mosque, Cibubur Tourism City, Bogor on Saturday.

Social service is an activity that is being carried out for the first time during Palestine Solidarity Month.

Apart from helping the local community, it is hoped that this Social Service program will also be able to raise awareness for Palestine and the Al-Aqsa Mosque.

“Starting from mosques which have community power and also gather all the attention and consent of the community,” said Rifa Berliana Arifin as Chair of the 2023 BSP Committee.

Social service is a movement that we started in solidarity with the Indonesian people and the mosque prosperity councils to move together in congregation to liberate the Al Aqsa Mosque and the independence of Palestine.

“We hope that in the future this social service can be more widespread and increase in scale so that the benefits of this activity can also be felt and extended to those in need,” he said.

This activity is supported by many parties, including the Darussalam City Tourism Mosque Foundation, the Medical Emergency Rescue Committee (MER-C), the Indonesian Red Cross (PMI) Bekasi City, Belam Islami Volunteers, and DKM Baitul Muttaqien Mosque Bekasi.

All events in this series of Social Services are open and can be participated in by the entire community. The participants included traditional health therapists, medical and health workers, pupils and students, as well as the general public.

With the big theme “Moving in Congregation to Reject the Separation of the Al-Aqsa Mosque”. This social service also includes a photo exhibition and auction of Palestinian paintings from 1-29 November.

The 2023 Palestine Solidarity Month (BSP) series of events will be held for a whole month from 1-29 November 2023 / 17 Robiul Akhir – 15 Jumadil Awal 1445 H in Jakarta and spread throughout Indonesia as well as several pro-Palestinian countries in the world.

There are 12 series of BSP 2023 events, namely the Aqsa Festival, Daurah Al-Quds/International Discussion, Workshop, Photo Exhibition, Millennial Peacemaker Forum Talkshow, Football Competition, Al-Aqsa Love Cycling, Indonesian and Palestinian Flag Raising on Mountain Tops, Flag Raising at Mosques -Mosques, and Social Services.

The 2023 BSP event is the third year after being held consecutively since 2021. However, in 2021, this activity was held for the first time under the name Palestine Solidarity Week. (T/RE1/P2)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)