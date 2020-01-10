Palestine-Serbia Sign Security Cooperation

Belgrade, MINA – Palestinian Foreign Minister Riyad Al-Maliki signed a security cooperation with Serbia on Thursday, January 9.

“Serbia, one of the countries in European region, has proven to be a loyal partner and a country that support the principles,” Maliki said at a press conference in the Serbian capital, along with his Serbian Foreign Minister Ivica Dacic.

Serbia and Palestine agreed to an agreement on Wednesday regarding the security cooperation, which contains information on experience and information, as well as the fight against crime and terrorism.

Dacic said Palestine had always supported Serbia in international organizations and was “one of the most difficult problems such as territorial integrity and sovereignty.”

He also said that Serbia supported solutions to the Israeli-Palestinian problem.

“Our choice of Palestine is firm and irreplaceable, and I want to see everyone make every effort to improve dialogue and to find lasting solutions to problems in the region, as needed,” Dacic said. (T/R6/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)