Palestine, Jordan, and Egypt to Hold International Peace Conference

Ramallah, MINA – Deputy Leader of the Fatah Movement, Mahmoud Al-Aloul, said a committee that included Palestinian, Jordanian and Egyptian officials had been formed to coordinate Palestinian calls for an international peace conference.

Al-Aloul told Voice of Palestine Radio that as a result of Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas’ visit to Jordan and Egypt, there would be a joint committee and coordinating work to achieve that vision, MEMO reported on Wednesday.

Al-Aloul explained the need for greater efforts to correct the inequality caused by the administration of the US President Donald Trump.

Abbas visited Jordan on Sunday where he met King Abdullah II, followed by a visit to Egypt where he met President Abdel Fattah Al-Sisi.

A spokesman for the Egyptian presidency, Bassam Radi, said in a statement that the meeting had agreed to continue intensive consultations and coordination between the two presidents to follow up on the steps to be taken over the coming period. Trying to resolve the current situation by returning to the negotiation path.

On Monday, a member of the Fatah Central Committee, Azzam Al-Ahmad, said Jordan and Egypt had adopted Abbas’s vision of holding an international conference for the peace process, under the auspices of the United Nations.

On September 25, Abbas asked United Nations Secretary General Antonio Guterres to call an international peace conference in early 2021 to reach a two-state solution, end Israeli occupation and establish an independent Palestinian state with East Jerusalem as its capital. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)