Palestine Condemns Slovakia’s Decision to Open Cultural Center in Jerusalem

Ramallah, MINA – The Palestinian Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates expressed the Palestinian leadership’s rejection of the announcement by the Slovak Foreign Minister Ivan Korcok regarding his ministry’s intention to open a cultural center in Jerusalem.

Palestinian Deputy Foreign Minister Amal Jado denounced, during a phone call with the Political Director of the Slovak Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Europe Roman Buzec on Wednesday, Wafa News Agency reported.

According to Jado, the announcement is a violation of international law, relevant UN resolutions and the unified position of the European Union on the opening of an official diplomatic office in Jerusalem.

He stressed that the announcement does not serve an effort to revive the Middle East peace process, and encourages Israel, the occupying authority, to continue implementing its projects of annexing and Judaizing the occupied city of Jerusalem.

Jado called on the Slovak side to reverse this decision in accordance with international law and the position of a united Europe in the city of Jerusalem.(T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)